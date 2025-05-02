Riyadh – Saudi Steel Pipe Company registered SAR 69 million in net profit during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual decline of 9.21% from SAR 76 million.

The company generated revenues valued at SAR 454 million in Q1-25, down 11.84% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 515 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) dropped to SAR 0.99 as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 1.11 a year earlier

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q1-25 profits hiked by 81.57% from SAR 38 million in Q4-24, while the revenues jumped by 73.28% from SAR 262 million.

