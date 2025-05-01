TUNIS: European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice President Ioannis Tsakiris affirmed at a meeting with Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenri on Wednesday the bank's readiness to strengthen cooperation with Tunisia and finance future priority projects aligned with the country's strategic vision.

Tsakiris, who is paying an official visit to Tunisia, praised the longstanding Tunisia-EIB partnership.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister commended the excellent cooperation between Tunisia and the EIB, which has been a key partner for Tunisia since 1979 and has contributed to the implementation of 138 projects in a wide range of sectors, including infrastructure, transport, urban mobility, energy and education.

She underscored the Tunisian Government's desire to further develop this fruitful cooperation, particularly in the context of Tunisia's political stability and the launch of major economic and social reforms based on the will of the Tunisian people and respect for national sovereignty.

The Prime Minister welcomed the signing of a number of agreements between Tunisia and the European Investment Bank in various fields.

The Tunisian State has programmed the completion of several major projects, particularly in the fields of rail transport, education, health and renewable energies, she added.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the State has established a bottom-up development model, starting from the local council to the regional council and then to the district council, to shape the 2026-2030 development plan.

EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris was accompanied by Thomas Aschwanden, Head of the Cooperation Section at the EU Delegation to Tunisia, Jean-Luc Revéreault, head of the EIB representation to Tunisia and Kristina Kanapinskaite, EIB Head of Division, Public Sector.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).