The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has signed a partnership with Invest Bank to produce a children's storybook on financial literacy, as part of its efforts to promote cultural and educational awareness among young readers.

The initiative is supported by the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur), which champions sustainable publishing in the UAE.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 16th Sharjah Children's Reading Festival by Iman Ben Chaibah, Director of Strategic Initiatives at SBA, and Humaida Al Khalsan, Head of Corporate Affairs and Marketing at Invest Bank, in the presence of SBA CEO Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri and Invest Bank CEO Edris Al Rafi.

Targeting children aged eight and above, the storybook will introduce key financial concepts in a simplified, engaging format. It is set to launch at the upcoming Sharjah International Book Fair and will be published by a UAE-based publisher who graduated from the Onshur programme.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri said the initiative aligns with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to foster human development through books. “Financial literacy is just as important as reading and general knowledge. Through this collaboration, we present a model that combines culture and economic awareness in a format that resonates with children and families,” he said.

Edris Al Rafi added, “Investing in financial education from an early age is essential for building a more informed society. This partnership allows us to introduce children to financial principles through storytelling, creativity and imagination.”

Onshur, launched by SBA under the directives of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, supports emerging publishers through development tracks designed to build a resilient, knowledge-driven publishing ecosystem in Sharjah.