UAE - Chapman Taylor, an international practice of architects, masterplanners and designers based in UK, said steady progress is being made on Saadiyat Beach District Residences - a premium waterfront community project designed by the group in Abu Dhabi - with the key development reaching the construction stage.

A part of the larger Saadiyat Island Masterplan for Nael & Bin Harmel, the project will come up on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

Designed to provide a luxury beachfront lifestyle, the development includes a variety of residential options - luxury apartments, townhouses, and villas - all complemented by 14,000 sq m of community retail space, creating a hub for dining, shopping and leisure.

Saadiyat Island, known for hosting some of Abu Dhabi's most ambitious developments, is set to welcome this world-class waterfront community, which blends luxury living with the island’s natural beauty.

The Saadiyat Beach District Residences will provide direct access to a private beach, featuring stunning southeast views of the mangroves and northwest vistas over Saadiyat Beach.

Located strategically within close proximity to the island’s north beach, the development aims to create a vibrant, dynamic residential community that integrates seamlessly with the wider Saadiyat Island masterplan and connects to Abu Dhabi’s eastern city districts.

Developed by Aldar, this project showcases the expertise of Prime Engineering, the main consultant, who appointed Chapman Taylor to design the development for our clients, Nayel Rashid Saif Alshamsi and Saeed Bin Harmal Aldhaheri.

Lauding the steady progress, Chapman Taylor said it was proud to play a key role in shaping this exceptional residential development, working to bring the vision of a unique, luxury-driven community to life.

"Our vision emphasises a strong connection to the waterfront, creating an amenity-rich community that reflects a contemporary Islamic architectural style, all within a cohesive masterplan," said a company spokesman.

The design captures the essence of the island’s natural surroundings, from white-sandy beaches to lush mangroves, offering a serene yet sophisticated living experience. With its high-end amenities and a focus on community, the Saadiyat Beach District is set to become a premier destination on Saadiyat Island, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).