Sobha Realty, a leading global luxury real estate developer, has announced the launch of its latest landmark masterplan development in Dubai – Sobha Central on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Envisioned as the next transformative lifestyle hub, Sobha Central will rise as a vertical urban sanctuary with six premium residential towers. It is designed as a self-contained, future-forward address where luxury, lifestyle, and business converge, said the developer in a statement.

The development launches with 1,225 homes - a curated mix of one- and two-bedroom residences crafted for those seeking prestige, accessibility, modern amenities, functional design, and exceptional investment, it added.

It offers a comprehensive mix of world-class amenities, working spaces, entertainment venues, and futuristic retail experiences, truly making it a global hub within itself.

Commenting on the launch, Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, said: “Sobha Central is a bold expression of our vision to shape the future of urban living in Dubai. Strategically located on the most powerful corridor of the Middle East – Sheikh Zayed Road, this development goes beyond architecture to create a self-sustained high living community that blends design, connectivity, and functionality.”

“Every element reflects our ‘Art of The Detail’ philosophy, an uncompromising commitment to quality and precision. With Dubai’s real estate market on an upward trajectory, Sobha Central caters to the evolving aspirations of modern homeowners and investors seeking long-term investment value in a vibrant, central location.”

Backed by Sobha Realty’s Backward Integration Model, the masterplan was unveiled with the first tower slated for delivery December 2029.

At the heart of the development, six towers are seamlessly linked by an elevated circulation path that connects residents to an array of indoor amenities - including the gym, theatre, clubhouse, and more. This pathway extends to select lift cores, providing direct internal access to a world-class shopping mall, restaurants, supermarkets, and a Grand Hall for the convenience of both the residents and the surrounding community.

The project delivers mixed-use versatility with residential, retail, healthcare and office offerings. The integrated retail podium also delivers a car-free luxury shopping and dining experience right at the residents’ doorsteps.

Outdoors, private themed courtyards are nestled within a lush central park, offering moments of calm, community, and recreation. Residents will also enjoy over 250,000 sq ft of open space, with sky-level amenities such as landscaped terraces, infinity pools, wellness lounges, and recreational decks- all designed to elevate everyday living.

Strategically located along the spine of Dubai, Sobha Central offers exceptional connectivity to beaches and major destinations nearby like JBR, Dubai Marina, Dubai Internet City, and Dubai Media City- enhancing both lifestyle and investment value.

“Recent industry reports highlight Marina, JLT and surrounding corridors among Dubai’s most resilient sub-markets, recording rental yields of 7–10% and consistent capital appreciation; positioning Sobha Central as a prime asset for both end-users and investors,” added Ravi Menon.

In line with Sobha Realty’s commitment to sustainable, forward-thinking development, Sobha Central incorporates eco-smart solutions such as double-glazed façades, energy-efficient HVAC systems, EV charging stations, and advanced district cooling. The use of locally sourced materials further reduces environmental impact and reinforces the brand’s responsible design ethos.-TradeArabia News Service.

