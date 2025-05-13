Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman is all set to launch the 20th edition of the Oman Real Estate Conference and Exhibition next week, coinciding with Design and Build Week, scheduled to take place from May 19 to 24 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event is organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning in collaboration with the Oman Real Estate Association.

The conference serves as a key strategic platform that attracts elite developers, investors, and both local and international experts, as Oman continues its efforts to strengthen its regional position as a leading hub for sustainable urban investment.

Speaking at the media briefing on Monday, Jamal al Hadi, Media Adviser to the Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, confirmed that the conference aligns with national priorities aimed at achieving integrated urban development and enhancing Oman’s global presence as an attractive investment destination. He highlighted that the "Invest in Oman" identity and global promotional initiatives are in line with these efforts to strengthen Oman’s image in regional and international markets.

Al Hadi explained that the real estate sector is now a fundamental pillar in supporting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and enhancing the national economy. He noted that the conference brings together all stakeholders in the real estate ecosystem under one roof including investors, developers, individual beneficiaries and financial institutions led by Oman Housing Bank, which provides integrated financing solutions.

FUTURE CITIES

The conference reflects the government’s direction towards developing smart cities and sustainable urban communities, with the announcement of landmark projects that mark a qualitative leap in the urban investment landscape, including the Sultan Haitham City, the Future City of Salalah and Al Khuwair Downtown project.

The conference will witness the signing of new agreements under the “Sorouh” initiative, one of the leading programmes aimed at providing integrated residential options that meet the aspirations of citizens. The initiative includes 18 projects distributed across 10 governorates, with over 90 per cent of the first phase already sold.

Al Hadi pointed out that the ministry aims to reach 60 residential projects by 2030, as part of an ambitious vision to cover various wilayats of the Sultanate of Oman. He explained that these projects have contributed to creating hundreds of jobs and supporting small and medium enterprises, while achieving more than a 45-per cent reduction in infrastructure costs through integrated planning and optimised urban density.

OVER 40 SPEAKERS, 180 EXHIBITORS

The conference will host more than 40 international speakers participating in 10 discussion panels addressing global trends in urban planning, real estate investment and smart cities. The event will also feature 180 exhibition booths covering an area of over 13,000 square metres.

The accompanying exhibition offers a comprehensive platform to showcase the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning’s major projects, including the Sultan Haitham City, the Oman Mountain Destination and Al Khuwair Downtown project. The conference programme is rich with diverse activities and interactive sessions, including live presentations of future urban projects, specialised workshops on design and urban planning, as well as an investment forum, a youth forum, and a series of panel discussions that highlight challenges and showcase solutions, best practices, and international expertise in urban development and real estate investment.

The conference will also address the adoption of smart and sustainable city models that focus on multi-resource development, improving quality of life, and enabling digital transformation and property technology (PropTech) by leveraging the latest technologies in planning, management and marketing.

