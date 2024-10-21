Saudi’s ZATCA in collaboration with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) has prequalified three companies and one consortium for ZATCA’s hybrid power plant project under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at its Empty Quarter (Rub’al Khali) land port.

The project ‘Development of power plant at Empty Quarter - Rub’al Khali (EQ- Power Project)’ aims to minimise the use of diesel fuel through the use of renewable energy to meet the land port’s long term power supply requirements, according to previous statements issued by ZATCA and NCP.

The prequalified companies/consortium are Saud-based Alfanar Company, the Saudi-Emirati consortium of Olayan Energy and Enerwhere Sustainable Energy; UAE’s Siraj Power for Renewable Energy, and Bahrain’s Lamar Holding.

The project is being procured under a Design - Build - Finance - Operate - Maintain - Transfer (DBFOMT) contract for 25 years, which includes the construction period.

Details about the power project’s capacity, its fuel mix, contract award and delivery timelines weren’t disclosed.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

