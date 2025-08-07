Saudi-listed Acwa Power, a leader in energy transition, has been awarded the Noor Midelt 2 and Noor Midelt 3 projects in Morocco, following an international tender launched by the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN).

Noor Midelt 2 and Noor Midelt 3 are both photovoltaic power plants with each, a capacity of 400MWp combined with 602MWh of BESS with peak hours capacity of 230MWac for two hours.

Developed under a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) scheme, these projects will be backed by a 30-year power purchase agreement anticipated to be signed with MASEN as off-taker.

Noor Midelt 2 and Noor Midelt 3 are designed to meet peak electricity demand, enhance grid flexibility, and enable greater integration of renewable energy into Morocco’s national grid to meet the 2030 Morocco’s energy mix target and will contribute to an avoidance of 1.2 million tonnes carbon emissions.

Marco Arcelli, CEO of Acwa Power, stated: “We are proud to deepen our contribution to Morocco’s ambitious 2030 targets by delivering cutting-edge, reliable, and cost-effective renewable energy and storage capabilities that will not only meet peak demand but also foster a greener, more resilient energy future for the Kingdom. As the largest investor in Africa with $9.5 billion, Acwa Power remains committed to advancing sustainable energy solutions across the continent.”

“"The Noor Midelt 2 & 3 projects mark another pivotal moment in Morocco's journey towards energy independence and sustainable development. These innovative hybrid solutions underscore Acwa Power's unwavering commitment to supporting the Kingdom's ambitious 2030 energy vision which we are eager to support further,” said Hashim Ghabashi, President of MEASEA region at Acwa Power.

Omar Alaoui Mhamdi, Country General Manager Acwa Power, stated: “Acwa Power was looking forward to continuing working in close partnership with the Moroccan government to develop further low-carbon solutions, adapted to national priorities, and generating local socio-economic benefits. With an avoidance of 1.2 million tonnes carbon emissions through these projects, we remain dedicated to environmental stewardship and a more sustainable future for Morocco”. -OGN / TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

