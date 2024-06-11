Saudi’s Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA), in collaboration with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) invite on Tuesday for a hybrid power plant Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project at the Empty Quarter (Rub’al Khali) land port.

The project aims to minimise the use of diesel fuel by using renewable energy and meet the land port’s long term power supply, NCP said in a press statement.

The project will be procured under a Design - Build - Finance - Operate - Maintain - Transfer (DBFOMT) contract for 25 years, which includes the construction period.

The EOI documents are available on the NCP website with submission window closing on 21 July 2024.

On Sunday, ZATCA had launched two EOI invites for water treatment and residential building PPP projects across its land ports.

