The Government of Bahrain is looking to raise BD 250 million ($658 million) in its latest development bond offering, which opens for subscription today, July 2, 2025.

The new bond issue, listed on the Debt Primary Market, offers investors a fixed annual coupon rate of 6.25%, the Bahrain Bourse confirmed on Tuesday.

The financial instrument matures in four years, and the annual coupon rate is paid semi-annually or every six months, providing investors with a consistent payout and the return of their investment at the end of the term.

The subscription for the bond ends on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

