PHOTO
The Government of Bahrain is looking to raise BD 250 million ($658 million) in its latest development bond offering, which opens for subscription today, July 2, 2025.
The new bond issue, listed on the Debt Primary Market, offers investors a fixed annual coupon rate of 6.25%, the Bahrain Bourse confirmed on Tuesday.
The financial instrument matures in four years, and the annual coupon rate is paid semi-annually or every six months, providing investors with a consistent payout and the return of their investment at the end of the term.
The subscription for the bond ends on Thursday, July 3, 2025.
(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)