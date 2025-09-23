Bahrain: The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has issued a new BD180 million government development bond, with a 5.50 per cent annual fixed return, the Bahrain Bourse (BHB) announced yesterday.

The 42nd issue of the bond has a par value of BD1 each and a five-year maturity period, maturing on September. 29, 2030.

The annual return will be paid semi-annually on March 29 and September 29, with the first payment due on March 29, 2026.

Subscription for the bond, which is guaranteed by the government, will be open to Bahraini and non-Bahraini investors from today until Thursday through registered brokers at the BHB.

The minimum subscription is 500 bonds per investor.

The bond is expected to be listed on the BHB’s secondary market on October 12, allowing investors to trade their holdings.

