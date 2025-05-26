Bahrain Bourse (BHB) has opened direct subscription for the Government Development Bond Issue 40, a BD250 million ($663.1m) offering by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) on behalf of the government, it announced yesterday.

Both Bahraini and non-Bahraini investors can subscribe through the primary market of BHB by executing orders via registered brokers.

Subscription is available from today, from 9.30am to 1pm, and tomorrow from 9.30am to 11am. The minimum subscription size is 500 bonds per subscriber.

The three-year bond, issued at a par value of BD1 each, was set to be dated May 29, 2025, and matures on May 29, 2028. It carries an annual fixed return of 6.125 per cent, payable semi-annually on May 29 and November 29.

The bond securities are directly guaranteed by the government. Investors will be able to trade the bond on the secondary market at BHB once listed, which is expected on June 12, 2025.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).