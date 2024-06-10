Saudi’s Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA), in collaboration with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) issued two Expression of Interest (EOI) invites for Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) projects for water treatment and residential building projects across land ports.

The Water and Sewage Treatment Plants PPP project involves entails construction and operation of water and sewage treatment plants, as well as associated networks and assets, across 10 of the Kingdom’s land ports under Design - Build - Finance - Operate - Maintain - Transfer (DBFOMT) contract for 15 years which includes 2-year construction period.

The PPP project for Residential Buildings entails the development and operation of residential areas across 9 of the Kingdom’s land ports under a 23-year DBFOMT contract which also includes 3-year construction period.

The common land ports covered under the two projects are:

Al Batha Salwa Al Raqi Jadidat Arar Al Hadithah Halat Ammar Al Durrah Al Wadiah Empty Quarter.

The 10th port for water and sewage treatment PPP is Al Khafji.

The EOI documents are available on the NCP website. The submission window will close on 30 June 2024 at 3:00 PM KSA time.

