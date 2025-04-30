Morocco's King Mohammed VI has approved an AED96bn ($10.3bn) rail expansion plan, including the construction of a high-speed line to Marrakesh by 2030, state media reported. The project forms part of Morocco's preparations to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal, which has accelerated plans to expand the country’s high-speed, intercity and urban rail networks.

The country also hopes the investments will help develop its nascent rail industry.

New high-speed line to Marrakesh

The new high-speed line, worth AED53bn, will start from Kenitra on the Atlantic coast and run 430 kilometres south to Marrakesh, serving Rabat and Casablanca along the way.

Designed for a speed of 350 kilometres per hour, the line will cut the journey between Marrakesh and Tangier by two hours, to 2 hours and 40 minutes, while travel time between Rabat and Casablanca's main airport will be reduced to 35 minutes.

Moroccan state-owned rail operator ONCF announced in February that it had signed deals to purchase 168 trains from France, Spain and South Korea for AED29bn.

France's Alstom will supply ONCF with Avelia Horizon double-decker high-speed trains that can carry 640 passengers and cruise at a speed of 320 kilometres per hour.

The other trains are mainly intercity and urban trains, with ONCF planning to double the number of cities it serves to 43, covering 87% of the Moroccan population by 2040.

The purchase deals also include investments in the country's rail industry.

