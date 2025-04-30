Swiss real estate developer DHG Properties has partnered with the internationally acclaimed interior architecture and design studio Two | 88 by Rina Rankova for its latest residential development in Meydan Bukadra, Dubai.

This collaboration blends DHG's commitment to real estate excellence and Swiss-quality construction with Two | 88’s mastery of world-class design and high-end interiors, setting new benchmarks for elevated living in Dubai, said the company.

Founded by Rina Rankova, Two | 88 operates globally with studios in Dubai, London, and Marbella. With extensive experience in super-prime residential and commercial design, the studio is renowned for sophisticated interior solutions and global perspective.

Milos Antic, Vice Chairman of DHG and Founder of DHG Properties, commented: “We are confident that our collaboration with Two | 88 by Rina Rankova will significantly enhance the value and appeal of our new project in Meydan Bukadra. This development is designed for the most sophisticated and discerning buyers—those who seek only the very best. Two | 88’s design philosophy aligns perfectly with our vision: timeless, elegant properties crafted with meticulous attention to detail. At DHG, we continue to raise the bar by delivering added value across every dimension—from construction quality and Swiss precision to exceptional interior design.”

Rina Rankova, Founder of Two | 88, added: “From the very beginning, we felt a strong connection with the essence of Helvetia—the premium real estate brand created by DHG. It was a pleasure to explore the vision behind their inaugural project, Helvetia Residences in JVC, and we are now proud to be entrusted with designing the interiors of their second development in Dubai. Our work reflects a commitment to elevated living, blending contemporary architectural elements with refined functionality and everyday comfort.”

The upcoming development in Meydan Bukadra will feature meticulously curated interiors, including custom finishes, premium materials, and layouts revealing a deep understanding of contemporary lifestyles.

