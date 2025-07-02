Market capitalisation on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) has declined by nearly 10%, pointing to a more subdued investment environment compared to a year ago.

At the close of the first half of the year, total equity market capitalisation stood at SAR 9.126 trillion ($2.43 trillion), down by 9.25% from the same period last year.

The downward trend was also mirrored by the Tadawul All Share Index (TASI), which closed the first half of 2025 at 11,163.96 points, marking a reduction of 515.54 points, or 4.41% from its closing level 12 months earlier.

The index did achieve a peak of 12,471.72 points last February 10, but the momentum wasn’t sustained.

The Saudi market also recorded SAR 688.09 billion in total value of shares traded between January and June 2025, marking a significant decline of 32.76% over the same period last year.

The total volume traded reached 29.44 billion shares, down by 25.53% from a year ago.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

