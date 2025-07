Qatar Insurance Company’s (QIC) has launched its $500 million USD perpetual non-call Tier 2 notes with yield set at 6.15%, tightening from initial price thoughts in the 6.75% area.

Books are over $3 billion, excluding joint lead manager interest.

The notes will be rated BBB by S&P, below the issuer's A–/A– (S&P/AM Best).

