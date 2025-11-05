The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has opened new applications for merging service periods under a 10-year payment plan.

This is the second phase of a Board decision announced in September 2025, extending the payment period from four to 10 years to reduce monthly installments for insured individuals.

The initial phase of the decision, implemented in September 2025, allowed individuals with active merging service requests to reschedule their monthly payments over the new, longer period. Phase two, which began on 3rd November 2025, offers the 10-year payment plan to all insured individuals requesting merging previous service periods, provided the monthly installment is at least one-quarter of the contribution salary, which is the legal minimum.

Merging Service Periods ensures continuity of service by allowing employees to merge previous work years with their current service, helping them meet the eligibility conditions for a pension or end-of-service gratuity.

This process also increases the final pension or gratuity amount by accumulating more years of service that were not previously included, in addition to enabling individuals to add years of service with different employers, subject to the pension laws applied by the GPSSA or other pension laws.

Extending the payment plan to 10 years makes merging service periods more accessible. This initiative directly supports the long-term financial stability of insured individuals and their families, empowering them to build a more resilient future in retirement.

Applications are accepted online via the "Ma’ashi" digital platform. Applicants should first review the service card and guidance manual. They can then register using their UAE Pass, log in to the platform, follow the required steps, and upload the necessary documents to complete the process.

More information about Merge Service Period – Civil is available on the GPSSA website under the “Laws and Circulars” and in the FAQs. For support, use online chat, call 80010, or contact GPSSA on its official social media channels.