PHOTO
Property developer AlRamz Real Estate Company will float 12,857,143 shares, representing 30% of its share capital.
Saudi Arabia’s market regulator has approved three IPOs, two of which will list on the NOMU Parallel Market, while the third remains to be announced
PHOTO
Property developer AlRamz Real Estate Company will float 12,857,143 shares, representing 30% of its share capital.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.