DUBAI - Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently organised the third quarterly meeting of Business Groups and Councils for 2024 with the participation of representatives from private sector companies across the emirate.

During the meeting, the Dubai Chamber highlighted the latest developments in the local economy, its growth prospects for the coming period, and the key business and investment opportunities the emirate offers across diverse sectors.

The meeting addressed the latest initiatives by the chamber to foster private sector growth and enhance the business environment to promote long-term expansion and prosperity. Participants also discussed ways to strengthen the competitiveness of the local business community.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented, "Business Groups and Councils contribute to driving economic growth, developing trade relations, and enhancing cooperation between the public and private sectors. The chamber is committed to strengthening their role in cementing Dubai's position as a leading global investment hub as part of our efforts to advance the interests of the business community, which remains one of our top strategic priorities."

Discussions focused on expanding the contribution of Business Groups and Councils in driving economic growth in the emirate and strengthening public-private partnerships. It also highlighted several successful projects and initiatives launched by business groups and councils and explored their plans and activities.

The third quarterly meeting for 2024 also showcased the role of the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, in ensuring the sustainability and growth of family businesses in Dubai and enhancing the economic contribution of this vital sector.

In addition, the meeting highlighted the programmes launched by Dubai Chamber of Commerce's Centre for Responsible Business to encourage companies to adopt sustainable business practices, including the Dubai Chamber of Commerce Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Label.