ABU DHABI: The visit of Joseph Aoun, President of the Republic of Lebanon, to the UAE today marks a key milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations. The UAE has reiterated its unwavering support for Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and efforts toward stability and development.

The UAE has consistently sought to bolster ties with Lebanon, guided by its longstanding commitment to supporting the Lebanese people across various sectors.

This historic relationship dates back to the era of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who in 1974 directed funding of US$150 million for the Litani River Project in Lebanon. Following the end of the Lebanese civil war, the UAE launched initiatives to support peacebuilding, reconstruction, and long-term stability in Lebanon, financing numerous infrastructure, education, and healthcare projects.

After the liberation of southern Lebanon in 2000, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment by launching a solidarity project for landmine clearance in the south. Announced on 25th October 2001, the initiative was implemented in cooperation with the United Nations and the Lebanese government at a cost of US$50 million.

Amid Lebanon’s mounting economic crises in the early 2000s, the UAE subscribed to Lebanese treasury bonds worth US$300 million in January 2003, in line with the resolutions of the Paris II donor conference, formalised through a dedicated agreement.

In 2006, the UAE was among the first nations to step in with support following the July War, launching the "UAE Programme for Supporting and Reconstruction of Lebanon" in September that year. The initiative sought to help Lebanon recover from the devastating impact of the conflict.

As part of this initiative, the UAE established an air, sea and land bridge to deliver urgent humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and medical services, as well as the evacuation and treatment of the injured in UAE hospitals. The project also undertook the reconstruction and rehabilitation of damaged schools, hospitals and fishing ports, alongside a major effort to clear landmines and cluster bombs in southern Lebanon.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE delivered urgent medical assistance to Lebanon, including 12 tonnes of testing equipment and medical supplies. The UAE also established the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Emirati-Lebanese Hospital Centre for the Treatment of COVID-19 Patients.

Following the Beirut Port explosion, the UAE swiftly mobilised humanitarian aid to support affected communities.

In October 2024, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE launched the “UAE Stands with Lebanon” campaign. The initiative saw broad participation from the UAE’s public, private and community sectors, demonstrating solidarity with the Lebanese people and offering critical support during a challenging time for the country.