CAIRO: The UAE, represented by the UAE Space Agency, signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with Egypt, represented by the Egyptian Space Agency, to foster cooperation in space activities for peaceful purposes. The signing took place on the sidelines of the participation of a delegation from the UAE Space Agency, headed by Eng. Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, in the NewSpace Africa conference and the 11th meeting of the Arab Space Cooperation Group, which was held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The delegation also attended the inauguration of the African Space Agency headquarters, on 20 April, 2025, in Cairo, along with prominent figures in the sector, as well as a number of ministers and officials from multiple African countries.

Al Qubaisi said: “This agreement is a key milestone in the Arab space cooperation journey. It reflects the UAE's strategic vision, and its belief that space represents a promising gateway to achieving sustainable development, nurturing knowledge exchange, and developing innovative solutions to pressing challenges.”

Al Qubaisi added: “Our cooperation with Egypt confirms our commitment to investing in people, localising knowledge, building a competitive knowledge-based economy founded on innovation and leadership, and achieving a more prosperous future for our people.”

The agreement signed with the Egyptian Space Agency aims to support sustainable development efforts, empower national talents, and harness space technologies to serve communities. It also seeks to promote scientific research and the development of space applications for peaceful purposes, in line with the UAE's vision to establish its position as a trusted regional and international partner in the space sector.

The agreement sets out a long-term framework for cooperation in the field of civil space through the exchange of expertise, research, and technology, as well as the launch of joint projects that contribute to achieving the sustainable development goals of both countries.

The cooperation between the two parties covers various fields, including communication technologies, navigation and timing, Earth observation and remote sensing, space situational awareness, remote asset management, and research and development in emerging and advanced technologies.

This agreement reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its regional and international presence in the space sector and its keenness to expand its network of strategic partnerships with Arab countries. It reinforces shared interests, supports the development of national space systems, and contributes to leveraging science and technology to achieve a more sustainable and resilient future.