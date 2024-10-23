Dubai - One Za’abeel, the iconic mixed-use development, has appointed The Executive Centre (TEC), Asia's largest premium workspace provider, to manage the launch and operation of One Offices, a premium managed offices scheduled to open in January 2025.

Located within the mega development, One Offices will offer Grade A office space designed to meet the robust demand for premium workspace experiences in one of the most dynamic cities globally.

Managed by TEC, the fully furnished offices will offer 27 private suites, 307 desks, collaborative spaces, dedicated reception areas, business lounges, meeting and focus rooms, pantries, event space and more, said the statement from One Za’abeel.

The contemporary spaces are designed with a variety of layout and workspace solutions available including private and coworking options, it added.

Henry Mathews, Director – Leasing at One Za’abeel, said: "Modern businesses demand modern environments that align with their ever-growing expectations for eco-conscious, technologically-driven, and innovative spaces. One Za’abeel offers the ideal home for One Offices, extending the advantages of its prime location, top quality services, and the benefits of its unparalleled ecosystem only an elevator ride away."

"We look forward to welcoming One Offices to One Za’abeel and seeing them into the grow into a household name in the Dubai market as they elevate businesses to their maximum potential," he stated.

One Offices prime location in the heart of the city connects the fitted offices to Dubai’s Central Business District, with proximity to DIFC, Downtown, the exhibition hub, and the Dubai International Airport.

With 24/7 dedicated concierge and security services, 7 levels of basement and smart parking, valet services, access to the building and the use of its amenities are hassle-free.

The business community at One Offices connects occupants directly to the greater ecosystem of offerings across One Za’abeel including retail, restaurants, hospitality, and more.

The highly accoladed landmark development guarantees sustainable practices and reliable connectivity, having achieved LEED Gold certification for its energy efficient usage and eco-friendly practices, and WiredScore Platinum certification for its high-speed, seamless, and uninterrupted digital experiences, and connections in the ‘future-ready’ structure.

Rajat Kapur, the Managing Director of UAE, Saudi Arabia, and North India at TEC, expressed delight at operating the premium workspace solution under the One Za’abeel brand.

"We are excited to bring our global expertise in providing world-class workspaces to the unique One Za’abeel ecosystem. As flexible workspaces become an increasingly important part of any organisation’s real estate portfolio, the industry is witnessing accelerated growth in demand globally. TEC looks forward to a long and fruitful partnership with One Za’abeel, delivering exceptional experiences to our members in this iconic location," he noted.

One Za’abeel’s dual licensing capability provides tenants with access to the advantages of the Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone, while also welcoming DED Mainland tenants, allowing local and global businesses to thrive in the Guinness World Record-breaking setting, he added.

