Saudi Arabia - Almarai, the leading food and beverage manufacturer and distributor in the Middle East region, inaugurated two new cheese production lines at its subsidiary company Beyti’s factory in Egypt. With an investment exceeding EGP 1 billion, the formal launch event was presided over by Lieutenant General Engineer Kamel Al-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport of Egypt.



The event was attended by key figures, including Abdulrahman Al-Dahas - Deputy Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Egypt, and Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Bader - CEO of Almarai. Other dignitaries were Dr. Jacqueline Azar - Governor of Beheira, Hossam Heiba - Chairman of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zone (GAFI), and Dr. Tarek El Houby - Chairman of the National Food Safety Agency (NFSA).



This investment aligns with Almarai’s strategic vision to expand its regional footprint and reinforce its leadership in the food and beverage sector. It underscores the company’s commitment to meeting the rising demand for high-quality cheese products and supporting the Egyptian economy. Almarai currently operates 28 production lines across various categories, including dairy, juice, and yogurt. This project also supports Almarai's ambitions to strengthen its leadership position in the region.



“Almarai's investments correspond with the government’s efforts to boost self-sufficiency across vital food industries and reduce the reliance on imports. This project is particularly significant for expanding local production and is part of the broader vision to position Egypt as a leading regional industrial hub. We aim to enhance our export capabilities and foster long-term economic growth by adhering to the latest environmental and sustainable standards,” Lieutenant General Engineer Kamel Al-Wazir stated.



"Our expansion in Egypt is a key component of our broader regional strategy. This investment in Beyti not only increases the production capacity but also strengthens our economic ties with the Egyptian market, which is one of our most important regional markets. We are committed to delivering high-quality products that meet the needs of consumers in Egypt and abroad, to deliver on our promise of ‘Quality you can trust’," Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Bader, the CEO of Almarai, noted.



Beyond increasing production, Almarai’s investments open new avenues for Egyptian exports. The company aims to generate USD 50 million in exports through its subsidiary, Beyti, in Egypt to fuel its global growth. It also creates more than 5,550 direct and indirect job opportunities at Beyti, enhancing its contribution to local economic development while upholding the highest standards of sustainability and growth across all operations.

