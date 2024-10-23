A consortium of China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) and Japan’s Mitsubishi Power have been awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract worth $595 million (5.9 billion Moroccan dirhams) for the 900-megawatt (MW) Al Wahda power project.

The combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant will be built at Lmjaara municipality in the province of Ouezzane and will be the country’s largest and its third CCGT project after the 400MW Tahaddart and the 450MW Ain Beni Mathar power projects.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

