Siemens Energy was the sole bidder for Bahrain Electricity and Water Authority’s new 400kV substation project, located in Sitra Industrial Area

The German electrical products giant submitted a bid of 59 million Bahraini dinars ($157 million) for the Request for Proposal (RFP) tender seeking implementation of ‘Electrical & Civil Works for Establishment of New 400kV Grid Substation in Sitra Industrial Area’

The scope of the project, which is associated with the planned Sitra Independent Water and Power Plant (IWPP), encompasses design, manufacturing, supply, transportation, erection, testing and commissioning of 400kV Grid substation. It includes 400kV GIS, 220kV GIS, 21kV switchgear, Control, Protection and ICS, Telecom systems and associated substation cabling as well as civil works of the substation and associated building services including CCTV and Electronic Access Control systems. It also includes the work related to interface with Sitra IWPP.

Earlier, Zawya Projects had reported that EWA prequalified nine developers from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, China, South Korea and Japan for the IWPP.

