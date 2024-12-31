Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has prequalified nine developers from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, China, South Korea and Japan for the Sitra Independent Water and Power Plant (IWPP).

The project will have a power generation capacity of 1,200 megawatts (MW) and a seawater desalination capacity of 30 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD).

The list was released on 26 December 2024. The prequalification invite was issued on 10 November 2024.

The prequalified companies are as follows:

Al Jomaih Energy and Water Company

Gulf Investment Corporation

China Machinery Engineering Corporation

Korea Electric Power Corporation

ACWA Power

JERA Middle East and Africa Management Co

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA)

Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Co. - Foreign Branch

Sumitomo Corp.

The nine companies will participate in an international competitive tender process to develop and operate the power generation and desalination project under Build, Own, and Operate (BOO) model.

EWA is expected set to award the project in the first quarter of 2025

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

