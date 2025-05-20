Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has opened bids for the 66kV Substation Transformer Works package, part of a broader plan to establish new 66kV substations to meet rising electricity demand across the Kingdom.

The international limited tender attracted three bids, with offers submitted by South Korea’s Hyosung Heavy Industries Corporation, Oman’s Voltamp Transformers Oman, and Switzerland’s Hitachi Energy.

The scope includes the design, manufacturing, supply, transportation, erection, testing, and commissioning of 19 units of 66kV power transformers for the establishment of a new 66kV substation.

Hyosung submitted the highest bid at 21.75 million Bahraini dinars ($58 million), followed by Hitachi Energy at BHD 9.48 million ($25 million). Voltamp Transformers Oman offered the lowest bid at BHD 7.31 million ($19 million); however, the bid was marked as suspended.

EWA is proceeding with the evaluation of the accepted bids.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

