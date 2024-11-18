Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) is expected set to award the contract for the Sitra Independent Water and Power Plant (IWPP) project by the first quarter of 2025, a source close to the project said.

The prequalification invite was tendered on 10 November 2024, with submissions due by 11 December 2024.

The project, which will be developed under Build, Own, and Operate (BOO) model, will have a power generation capacity of 1,200 megawatts (MW) and a seawater desalination capacity of 30 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD).

The source said the project is scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2027.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

