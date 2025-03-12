Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has been awarded the ‘Most Innovative Digital Transformation’ recognition by the UAE’s Ministry of Cabinet Affairs for its digital power transmission substation initiative.

DEWA highlighted in a press statement that the 132/11 kV substations have shortened construction time by 15 percent and cut initial costs by up to 2.7 million UAE dirhams ($735,144) per substation.

It said the design has also led to a reduction of 386 tonnes of carbon emissions per substation through a more compact building structure, while saving over 54 tonnes of emissions annually by improving energy efficiency.

On Tuesday, the DFM-listed utility said its total investment in existing and completed 132kV transmission projects in 2024 reached AED2.1 billion ($572 million).

