Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Tuesday that it commissioned 13 new 132kV substations in 2024 with a total conversion capacity of 1,950 megavolt-amperes (MVA) and installed 127 kilometres of ground cables to integrate them into the main transmission network.

The DFM-listed utility said its total investment in existing and completed 132kV transmission projects in 2024 reached 2.1 billion UAE dirhams ($572 million).

The newly commissioned substations serve citizen neighbourhoods and developing areas, including Al Athbah, Nadd Hessa, Al Khawaneej 2, Wadi Al Amardi, Al Aweer 1, Al Thanyah 3, Al Barsha South 4, International City Phase 2, Wadi Al Safa 5, Umm Suqeim 3, Al Hebiah 5, and Jebel Ali Industrial First.

By the end of 2024, DEWA’s transmission infrastructure included 360 operational 132kV substations, with 37 more under construction. Additionally, Dubai’s 400kV transmission network comprises 27 substations, with two more under development.

