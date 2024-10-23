President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended the 16th BRICS Summit, inaugurated by His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, in the Russian city of Kazan.

This marks the UAE’s first participation in the summit as a full member of BRICS.

The summit, chaired by Russia this year, is being held under the theme “Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security.” It brings together leaders and heads of government from BRICS countries, as well as representatives from invited nations and various international organisations.

Earlier, His Highness arrived at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Centre, the venue for the summit. He joined other participating leaders for an official group photo.

Accompanying His Highness on this visit are H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and a number of ministers and senior officials.