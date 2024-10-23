Nigeria's government has withdrawn a money laundering case against Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan to allow him seek medical treatment abroad, the government's lawyer said on Wednesday.

Gambaryan, a U.S. citizen and head of financial crime compliance at Binance, has been in detention in Nigeria since late February and has been charged with laundering more than $35 million. Gambaryan and Binance deny the charges.

The government's lawyer said it would continue the money laundering case against Binance without Gambaryan. Separate tax evasion charges against Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, remain in place. Binance has also denied those charges.

