Suhar: Manar al Attar and Anfal al Shizawi have developed a solution to transform coffee waste into activated carbon, a sustainable solution that addresses both waste management and environmental sustainability.

Inspired by the significant amount of coffee waste generated daily, Manar saw an opportunity to turn this waste into a valuable resource. Through extensive research, they discovered that coffee waste is rich in components ideal for producing activated carbon, known for its high absorption capacity, making it perfect for water filtration and other applications such as electrodes for supercapacitors, sensors and batteries.

The project was supervised by Dr Tahra Ahmed Jafari, Associate Professor at the National University of Science and Technology.

Their project focuses on utilising activated carbon to absorb heavy metals like chromium, lead, nickel and mercury from contaminated water. Laboratory tests showed that the effectiveness of coffee waste derived activated carbon matches commercially available products, proving its potential as a cheaper eco-friendly alternative.

The project has already earned significant recognition. It won the Best Poster Presentation Award at the International Conference on Environmental Science and Engineering for Sustainable Development and was selected as one of the winners in the Manfa competition by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation in 2022. Manar also secured second place in the GCC-wide GPCA Sustainability Innovation Competition in Saudi Arabia. She was also invited to speak at the Middle East Process Engineering Conference (MEPEC) in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. These accomplishments highlight the project's potential to contribute to a sustainable future in Oman and beyond.

Engineers by profession, these dynamic women have ambitious plans to expand their project, Phoenix C. The next steps include scaling up production to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly activated carbon and exploring new markets beyond Oman. They also aim to develop new products using similar techniques to recycle other types of organic and industrial waste rich in carbon. They plan to collaborate with environmental organisations and research institutions to enhance the project's sustainability and continue raising awareness about the importance of recycling.

The project aligns with Oman Vision 2040 by promoting waste management, reducing environmental pollution, and offering a low-cost, eco-friendly solution for water purification. The process involves pyrolysis, followed by physical or chemical activation, using advanced technologies like thermal reactors to convert the waste into activated carbon.

Through their start-up, Phoenix C, Manar and Anfal are committed to advancing environmental sustainability, raising awareness about recycling coffee waste, and contributing to Oman’s sustainable future.

