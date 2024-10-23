Experts in the telecommunications industry have called for the introduction and integration of a Talent Management System to help mitigate the effects of talent exodus in Nigeria.

For years, various sectors of the Nigerian economy have struggled with brain drain, as highly-skilled professionals continuously leave the country in search of better opportunities abroad, overwhelming the available workforce.

The telecommunications industry has not been spared, with numerous reports of high rates of talent resignation and migration to other countries.

This situation has impacted the sector, though some argue it presents an opportunity to evolve and integrate more talent into the pipeline.

During a panel session moderated by WTES Project Chief Operating Officer, Mr Chidi Ajuzie at the recently- concluded 5th edition of the Telecom Sector Sustainability Forum (TSSF 5.0), organised by Business Remarks, the experts discussed the theme: “Mitigating the Effect of Talent Exodus on Nigeria’s Telecom Growth.” They acknowledged the issue of talent exodus but viewed it more as an opportunity than a threat.

Mr Ikechukwu Nnamani, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Realty, emphasised the need for a structured process for training and retraining talents already in the system, particularly by leveraging Nigeria’s large population to ensure talent retention.

Nnamani stated, “It’s inevitable. However, we should focus on the benefits. Reviewing employment policies to make workflows more flexible and adaptable for employees can reduce the impact of talent loss.”

He also noted that, unlike other sectors, the data centre subsector has not experienced a significant loss of talent.

Delivering his paper presentation, the (NATEP), Mr Femi Adeluyi speaking on the sub-topic “Government Policies and Industry Initiatives to Retain and Attract ICT Professionals” said that talent export also has its advantages to its host community.

Citing India as an example, he said there needs to be a balance.

Olufemi also stressed the necessity of motivating employees through better remuneration and by creating mentorship programs.

He urged companies to implement a Talent Management System to effectively manage talent while simultaneously growing their businesses.

Mr John Nwachukwu, Managing Director of Zoracom, stressed the importance of retention plans for businesses to hold onto talent, noting that companies must provide a supportive and enabling work environment.

He, highlighted the need for succession and retention plans to prepare for talent loss and to create a vibrant and conducive workforce environment.

In the same vein, the boss of Infratel, Dr. Tola Yusuf also encouraged businesses to focus on the positive aspects, advocating for continuous staff training and retraining to improve retention, alongside creating an atmosphere of encouragement for employees.

Speaking on this, the Chief Executive Officer of Jidaw System, Mr Jide Awe, highlighted India’s successful experience with talent export as a model for other countries.

According to him, India’s long-standing strategy of promoting software development and encouraging its citizens to pursue careers abroad has led to significant technological advancements and economic growth.

“By fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, India has not only benefited from the expertise and skills gained by its citizens working overseas, which has led to the establishment of a strong technology sector but has also attracted foreign investment and created job opportunities within the country.

“This demonstrates the potential for talent export to be a mutually beneficial strategy for both exporting and host countries, ” he noted.

