Domaine Properties, a leading investment advisor and service provider offering end-to-end real estate solutions, is set to launch two open house events in Dubai.

The first open house will take place on October 27 at Damac, followed by the other on November 3 at Dugasta, said the company in a statement.

Domaine Properties regularly conducts open house events, but these two stand out as key opportunities for potential buyers, investors, and real estate enthusiasts to explore some of Dubai's most sought-after properties, it stated.

Attendees will have the unique chance to tour luxury apartments, experience state-of-the-art amenities and engage with the Domaine Properties team to gain valuable insights into Dubai's dynamic real estate market.

"Domaine Properties is committed to offering personalized, high-value experiences for our clients. These open houses are just one of the many ways we provide comprehensive real estate services and connect clients with exceptional investment opportunities," remarked Bassam Abou Kurch, the CEO of Domaine Properties.

"We aim to deliver world-class solutions, enabling clients to fully immerse themselves in the luxury environments that define our portfolio," said Abou Kurch.

"As demand for high-end properties in Dubai continues to rise, these events are expected to attract strong interest from local and international investors alike," he added.

