Bahrain - Solidarity Bahrain, one of the largest insurance companies in Bahrain and a subsidiary of Solidarity Group Holding, has launched Life Takaful Protection plans.

This launch underscores Solidarity Bahrain’s commitment to providing comprehensive financial security products that are aligned with Sharia principles.

The Life Takaful Protection plans are designed to empower individuals and families by delivering a robust safety net in the event of an unforeseen circumstance, ensuring peace of mind and financial stability. Additionally, the plans offer the flexibility to incorporate enhanced protection benefits, tailored to meet the diverse needs of Solidarity’s customers. Life Protection plans can help maintain the family’s lifestyle, fund the children’s education, and cover living expenses.

Jalal Aqelah, head of marketing and digital channels at Solidarity Bahrain, emphasised the company’s dedication to customer-centric solutions: “At Solidarity, we continuously strive to anticipate and fulfil the diverse insurance needs of our valued customers.

The expansion of our life insurance portfolio to include a suite of new Sharia-compliant plans reflects our ongoing commitment to offering valuable financial planning tools that cater to a wide range of circumstances and life stages.”

It is worth noting that Solidarity has implemented an advanced onboarding process to ensure customers are fully knowledgeable of their plans’ terms and conditions.

With the launch of the Life Takaful Protection plans, Solidarity Bahrain reaffirms its position as a trusted partner in safeguarding the financial future of individuals and families throughout the kingdom.

