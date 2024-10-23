Artificial Intelligence (AI) is fuelling the sophistication of attacks across the electronic commerce or e-commerce ecosystem with the use of deepfakes to defeat verification systems being a key threat, according to findings by Juniper Research, the foremost experts in financial technology (fintech) and payment markets.

Juniper Research said that this threat, combined with rising levels of ‘friendly fraud’, where fraud is committed by the customer themselves, such as refund fraud, is increasingly threatening merchant profitability.

The report estimates that the value of e-commerce fraud will rise from $44.3 billion in 2024 to $107 billion in 2029, a growth of 141 percent.

An extract from the new report, Global Merchant Fraud Prevention Market 2024-2029, said AI is enabling fraudsters to remain ahead of security measures and commit sophisticated attacks on a greater scale.

By creating credible messages and a large number of synthetic identities, AI is facilitating higher-quality attacks with unprecedented frequency. These technologies are also highly scalable; empowering fraudsters to heavily automate their attacks and overwhelm rules-based prevention systems.

“E-commerce merchants must seek to integrate fraud prevention systems that offer AI capabilities to quickly identify emerging tactics. This will prove especially important in developed markets, where larger merchants are at higher risk of being targeted for fraud, such as testing stolen credit cards,” report author, Thomas Wilson said.

Merchants must work to incorporate biometric identification into checkout processes to further secure transactions.

By using methods such as liveness detection, merchants will be able to protect their business and customers from increasingly sophisticated AI deepfake fraud attempts.

