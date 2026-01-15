The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the United States to build a secure, trusted and resilient digital ecosystem, with emphasis on data privacy, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and capacity building.

Inuwa stated this while delivering an address at the Nigeria Data Privacy Capacity Building Workshop organised by the United States Department of State in collaboration with the Nigerian Mission and key stakeholders in the digital ecosystem.

He described the workshop as a strong reaffirmation of the long-standing partnership between Nigeria and the United States in advancing Nigeria’s technical and digital systems, noting that the collaboration is part of a deliberate and growing effort by both countries to address emerging digital challenges and opportunities.

The NITDA DG recalled that in April 2024, Nigeria and the United States, through the U.S.–Nigeria Binational Commission, agreed to work jointly on priority areas, including data privacy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, capacity building and broader digital development initiatives.

He added that the partnership has since recorded notable milestones, including the successful hosting of an Artificial Intelligence Conference in 2024, co-hosted by the Nigerian Government and the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, as well as Nigeria’s engagement with U.S. cybersecurity companies to explore partnerships aimed at strengthening the country’s technical ecosystem.

According to Inuwa, NITDA’s strong focus on data privacy, AI, cybersecurity and policy is driven by the need to build trust within the digital ecosystem, which he described as a critical enabler of digital transformation.

“Trust is central to digital progress. Where trust is absent, innovation slows, and costs rise. Where it is present, progress accelerates and barriers to growth are reduced,” he said.

He stressed that building a prosperous digital economy requires deliberate efforts to safeguard data privacy, strengthen security frameworks and deploy artificial intelligence responsibly.

Inuwa noted that AI depends on data, data requires privacy, and privacy can only be guaranteed through strong security, making it impossible to address these issues in isolation.

The NITDA boss described the workshop as the beginning of broader engagements and deeper collaboration, especially as Nigeria positions itself as a key player in the global digital economy.

He disclosed that following the participation of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria’s National Cybersecurity Conference last year, plans are underway to expand the event into an international cybersecurity conference this year.

According to him, the expanded platform will allow U.S. cybersecurity companies to showcase their technologies, explore partnerships with Nigerian firms developing local solutions, and jointly strengthen Nigeria’s cybersecurity ecosystem.

Inuwa also reassured partners and stakeholders of NITDA’s commitment to creating the right policies and enabling environment for innovation to thrive.

He noted that Nigeria and Africa represent the next frontier of the global digital economy, driven by a youthful, digital-native population and a large, expanding market.

While acknowledging Nigeria’s reliance on U.S. technologies across public and private sector digital systems, he подчерк that the country also has significant local talent capable of developing homegrown solutions to national and regional challenges.

He said NITDA remains committed to working with international partners to build local capacity and promote Nigeria’s digital self-determination.

He further emphasised that digital technology is no longer optional, as it has become central to economic growth and development, warning that no nation can afford to be left behind in the ongoing digital and AI revolution.

Inuwa expressed appreciation to the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Mission in Nigeria for their continued support, expressing optimism that the partnership will be further strengthened to explore new areas of cooperation, particularly in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, for the mutual benefit of both countries.

