The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, has endorsed the establishment of a centralised National Crisis Communication Hub (NCCH) to counter the growing threats of fake news, hate speech and artificial intelligence-driven misinformation in Nigeria.

Inuwa gave the assurance while receiving a delegation from the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), led by its Chairman, Major-General Chris Olukolade (rtd.), following the successful conclusion of the maiden National Symposium on Digital Innovations in Crisis Communication.

The NITDA chief stated that misinformation often spreads faster than verified facts due to its “novelty factor,” noting that the disruption of traditional media by social platforms has empowered individuals and groups to disseminate harmful content, resulting in far-reaching economic and social consequences.

“There is a direct correlation between novelty and virality,” Inuwa said. “Misinformation is often packaged as something new or shocking, which allows it to outpace accurate information. The way forward is to build public trust through credible government action and strong, strategic partnerships.”

Warning that AI-generated deepfakes and automated propaganda would likely intensify before and during the 2027 political season, Inuwa stressed that these developments make the creation of a coordinated national response mechanism more urgent than ever.

On CCC’s 12-point resolution, NITDA outlined workstreams to fast-track implementation of the proposed hub. These include strengthening digital literacy and professional training by leveraging platforms such as Cisco NetAcad to equip journalists, media professionals, and security spokespersons with skills in AI content detection and ethical reporting.

The agency also proposed the expansion of crisis-communication conversations through regional symposiums across Nigeria to deepen grassroots participation and awareness. In addition, NITDA plans engagement with global technology companies to enable faster categorisation and takedown of content that poses risks to national security.

Cybersecurity collaboration also featured prominently, with Inuwa disclosing plans to work closely with the relevant cyber units of critical institutions to establish a multi-layered defence against digital threats.

Speaking, Major-General Olukolade said the call for a National Crisis Communication Hub was the central resolution of the recent symposium held at the National Defence College. He stressed that Nigeria must adopt proactive, predictive and digitally powered tools to manage emerging security and information threats.

According to him, the proposed centre would operate as an independent, multi-stakeholder platform designed to monitor and counter harmful content during sensitive periods such as elections, while safeguarding democratic principles and freedom of expression.

Olukolade also advocated the development of specialised mobile applications that would allow citizens to report crimes and emergencies in real-time, effectively transforming social media and digital platforms into tools for public safety and early warning.

Inclusivity formed a critical part of the discussions, with both NITDA and the CCC agreeing that digital innovation must amplify the voices of persons with disabilities and other marginalised groups, ensuring that emergency alerts and crisis information are accessible to all segments of society.

To translate the resolutions into action, NITDA and the CCC agreed to constitute a joint working team to document specific agreements and drive implementation throughout 2026, positioning the proposed hub as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s digital resilience against misinformation and emerging information threats.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

