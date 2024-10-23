Egypt - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) anticipates that Egypt will manage inflation at a faster rate during the current fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, with inflation forecasted to drop to 21.2%, according to the IMF's latest World Economic Outlook report.

The updated forecast follows a surge in inflation last month, reaching 26%.

The IMF also maintained its forecast for Egypt's real GDP growth, projecting a 4.1% expansion in the current FY 2024/2025, a marked improvement from the 2.7% growth recorded in the previous fiscal year.

