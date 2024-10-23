Sharjah developer Arada has announced the launch of W Residences at Dubai Harbour, a three-tower luxury seafront development with a world-class array of amenities located in the heart of one of Dubai’s most popular and in-demand districts.

Set for completion in 2027 and with LEED Silver-certified design, the project features over 400 branded apartments within the AED5 billion ($1.36 billion) complex offering owners the chance to experience a positive, fulfilling and active lifestyle.

According to Arada, the design of the 40-storey complex is inspired by its surroundings, connecting the promenade, harbour, and sky to reflect the unique seafront and urban landscape. Striking diagonal lines allow the three towers of the complex to seemingly merge at points where water and sky meet.

Buyers can choose from one-bedroom apartments to luxurious five-bedroom residences, which include rooftop penthouses that feature pools with incomparable views, it stated.

The Residences also contains a range of three- and four-bedroom duplex apartments located in the central section of each tower, affording an exceptional living experience.

All homes at W Residences at Dubai Harbour feature living areas that maximise external views, smart technology, elegant layouts, branded kitchens and sanitary ware, floor-to-ceiling windows and high-end finishes.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Vice Chairman of Arada, said: “W Residences at Dubai Harbour brings together the development and design expertise of Arada and the vibrant urban energy of the W Hotels brand by Marriott International, producing another new luxury destination for Dubai’s iconic skyline. We look forward to working closely with our partners to bring this exceptional new project to life.”

The three towers are connected by a podium that contains an impressive range of amenities, including Dubai’s longest infinity pool, at 200m, which is located on the landscaped podium level, and offers a full sea view in the direction of Ain Dubai.

Other exclusive facilities include a spacious residents lounge, a music recording studio, a sports simulator room, a games room, an in-house cinema, a large fitness centre, a yoga and pilates studio, a wellness spa, guest suites, co-working spaces and a kids club, he stated.

Facilities in the complex that are publicly accessible include a selection of fine dining outlets with a view of Dubai Harbour Marina and retail units on the podium level, as well as a 43,000 sq ft Wellfit fitness centre, the largest gym in the district, said Arada in its statement.

Owners will be able to enjoy a wide range of services as well as exclusive benefits and partnerships under Onvia, Marriott’s owner recognition platform, which includes Marriott Bonvoy Elite Status, it added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).