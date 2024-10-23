BERLIN - Lufthansa LHAG.DE extended the suspension of its flights to Tehran and Beirut until early next year for operational reasons, the German flagship airline said on Wednesday.

For Lufthansa Airlines, this means flights to Tehran will be suspended up to and including Jan. 31, 2025, while those to Beirut are suspended up to and including Feb. 28, 2025, it said.

Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings are all part of the Lufthansa Group.

SWISS said in a separate statement that flights to Beirut would be cancelled up to and including Jan. 18, 2025, to provide greater planning certainty for both its passenger and crew.

