Salalah; The Municipal Council of the Governorate of Dhofar on Tuesday held a meeting under the chairmanship of HH Sayyid Marwan Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar, Chairman of the Council.

The meeting covered a number of topics, namely approving the council’s action plan for 2025 and reviewed the plans of Oman Broadband Company and projects to provide infrastructure for broadband services in Dhofar Governorate to enable operators and telecommunications service providers to provide services to citizens, in addition to commercial and government businesses alike, within the framework of the National Broadband Strategy, and in keeping pace with developments in this field.

The General Directorate of Housing and Urban Planning also reviewed the Directorate’s achievements and current and future housing and planning projects in Dhofar Governorate, in addition to discussing the proposal submitted by the Governorate Development and Development Committee regarding the establishment of the “Dhofar Dairy Center.”

The Council reviewed the results of the visit of the Governorate Development and Promotion Committee to the Wilayat of Mirbat, which aimed to follow up on the progress of work on implemented and ongoing municipal projects, and to discuss mechanisms for activating them in a way that ensures the achievement of the desired goals.

The Health and Environmental Affairs Committee discussed the results of its meeting with the Oman Environmental Services Company (be’ah), and addressed the committee’s proposals regarding improving waste management services in some of the governorate’s wilayats, in addition to reviewing the company’s plans to organise the waste transfer process during the autumn season.

The meeting also discussed the results of the Social Affairs Committee’s meeting with representatives of the Social Development Committees in the states and a number of charitable groups, regarding ways to organise mass weddings, with the aim of supporting needy families and alleviating the financial burdens on young people about to get married, in a way that enhances societal cohesion.

