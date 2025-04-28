MUSCAT: Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, stated that Oman’s GDP is expected to grow by 3.4% this year, outperforming many global economies—a testament to the resilience of the national economy and international market confidence.

In his opening speech at the Advantage Oman Forum on April 27 in Muscat, Al Yousef said Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows grew by 16.2% in Q3 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Additionally, Oman’s credit rating was upgraded to *BBB-* with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor’s.

Organised by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, the event brings together over 250 prominent figures, including senior officials, decision-makers, and regional and international investors, highlighting Oman’s position as a promising investment destination.

He emphasised that this forum marks a first-of-its-kind strategic event for Oman, attracting top decision-makers, business leaders, and investors across key sectors. The forum comes as Oman experiences significant growth in economic and investment fields, supported by rising international indicators.