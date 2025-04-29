MUSCAT: Local firms have welcomed Oman’s decision to impose antidumping duties on ceramic and porcelain tiles imported from India and China, describing the move as necessary to safeguard the local industry from the effects of underpriced imports.

“This is a significant positive development for our business,” said A Suresh, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Al Anwar Ceramics, a leading Nizwa-based manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain products. “We expect to strengthen our market presence in Oman over the coming months,” he added in a filing to the Financial Services Authority on Sunday.

The measure, announced by authorities on April 24, will take effect from May 29, 2025. It is designed to protect domestic manufacturers, who have raised concerns over the influx of competitively priced imports impacting their operations and market share. Authorities are currently finalising the details regarding the applicable rates and categories subject to the new tariffs.

Globally, antidumping duties are recognised under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules as a legitimate means to counter unfair trading practices when goods are sold below fair market value, causing material injury to domestic producers. India and China, among the largest exporters of ceramic tiles worldwide, have previously faced similar measures in other jurisdictions, including the United States and the European Union.

The imposition of duties is also seen as part of Oman’s broader economic diversification agenda under Vision 2040, which seeks to encourage local production, attract industrial investments, and reduce reliance on imported goods in strategic sectors.

