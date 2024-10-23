United Arab Emirates – Dubai’s electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure has taken a significant step forward with the inauguration of the Terra 360 DC Fast Charger by Charge&go, the electric mobility subsidiary of e&. The next-generation chargers unlock supercharging speeds for the charging of EVs, like General Motors’ GMC HUMMER EV, enabling it to reach its full charging potential dramatically reducing charging times.

“This milestone by Charge&go represents a significant advancement for our electric vehicle customers,” said Jack Uppal, President and Managing Director at General Motors AMEO. “With the ability to charge at speeds up to 360 kW, our GMC Hummer EV, and upcoming EVs, can now achieve their optimal charging performance, reducing downtime and enhancing our customers’ experience on the road. We look forward to the expansion of Charge&go’s fast charging network to take down one of the key barriers to EV adoption among UAE residents.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the Terra 360 Muammar AlRukhaimi, Chief Executive Officer at Etisalat Services Holding said “In just one year, Charge&go has made a bold entry into the UAE’s EV charging market, setting high standards, breaking records, and leading both public and private sectors towards a sustainable future. This week, we proudly inaugurated the UAE’s fastest public EV charger at Al Kifaf, right on Sheikh Zayed Road— the Terra 360, which delivers an impressive 360 kW, charging an EV with sufficient range in less than 15 minutes.”

“To mark this milestone, we had the privilege of hosting General Motors, with their GMC HUMMER EV becoming the first car to charge at this groundbreaking charger. The GMC HUMMER EV even recorded a remarkable 350 kW charging speed, setting yet another benchmark. We are thrilled about this collaboration with General Motors, as we continue to drive forward innovation and sustainability in the region,” AlRukhaimi added.

GM’s modular EV propulsion architecture is reshaping the future of electric driving with unmatched versatility. Featuring three motors and 24 battery modules, this advanced platform delivers exceptional performance, range and power. The GMC Hummer EV SUT, equipped with 800-volt DC fast charging capabilities of up to 350kW and the SUV at 300kW, sets a new industry standard, delivering an impressive range of more than 540km on a full charge (GM estimate). This cutting-edge technology includes an industry-first feature that mechanically switches the batteries from parallel to series mode during charging, optimizing both efficiency and charging speed.

