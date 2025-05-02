Dubai, UAE: OMODA & JAECOO, the next-generation mobility brand redefining automotive innovation, announced bold new strategic developments for the UAE market. In a recent interview, Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, outlined the brand’s ambitious plans to position Dubai as a pivotal global hub for innovation, new media, and customer experience excellence.

"As one of the world’s most dynamic and inclusive cities, Dubai offers unparalleled advantages in brand communication, market expansion, and resource integration," said Xu. "We are proud to establish Dubai not just as our Middle East headquarters but as a cornerstone of OMODA & JAECOO’s global vision."

Under this strategic framework, O&J will accelerate its deployment of cutting-edge models, including the highly anticipated iCar series and the all-new J5, catering to the region’s growing demand for intelligent, diverse mobility solutions.

Complementing its product expansion, O&J is significantly enhancing its regional service capabilities. A state-of-the-art Middle East spare parts warehouse has already been operationalized, streamlining supply chain efficiency and dramatically reducing delivery times. Furthermore, the brand is rapidly advancing its localized service network, ensuring faster, more precise, and customer-centric experiences across every touchpoint.

Xu emphasized, "Looking ahead, OMODA & JAECOO will continue to deepen our footprint in the UAE, building a sustainable development model that fuses brand warmth with technological strength. Our goal is to shape a mobility experience that is future-forward, emotionally resonant, and distinctly human."

In addition to market strategy, Xu highlighted the technological edge of O&J’s groundbreaking Super Hybrid System—a key differentiator in the brand’s product portfolio.

"From the outset, our Super Hybrid System was engineered with real-world user needs in mind: stronger power, longer range, lower fuel consumption, and unmatched driving comfort," Xu explained. "It effortlessly handles city acceleration and high-speed overtaking, offers extended range to reduce refueling anxiety, enhances energy efficiency for cost-conscious users, and ensures a smooth, quiet ride for everyday enjoyment."

Designed to meet the evolving expectations of global consumers, O&J’s Super Hybrid System exemplifies the brand’s commitment to empowering a smarter, greener, and more exhilarating future of mobility.

With Dubai’s strategic influence as a launchpad, OMODA & JAECOO are set to redefine what modern, intelligent mobility means for the UAE—and the world.

About OMODA & JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is an innovative automobile brand redefining mobility through cutting-edge design, smart technology, and sustainable solutions. Backed by Chery, the largest Chinese automotive producer, the brand is expanding rapidly across 34 global markets, including the Middle East, Europe, Southeast Asia and Africa (MEA), reinforcing its vision of ‘New Products + New Technology + New Ecosystem’.

OMODA & JAECOO is committed to revolutionizing urban and off-road travel, delivering vehicles that integrate futuristic technology, AI-driven connectivity, and next-generation safety features. With the UAE serving as a key hub under its global strategy, the brand is setting new industry benchmarks in customer service, innovation, and sustainable mobility.

As part of its long-term commitment, OMODA & JAECOO has established a 12,000 sqm spare parts distribution center in JAFZA, the largest Chinese automotive parts hub in the Middle East. This facility enhances regional logistics and aftersales support, ensuring a 95% fulfilment rate and 24-hour VOR (Vehicle Off-Road) part supply efficiency. Additionally, through its strategic partnership with Maersk, OMODA & JAECOO have further strengthened their logistics and aftersales operations in the UAE, ensuring 100% spare parts availability and rapid delivery within 24 and 48 hours.

In the UAE, Autorun, MAHY Khoory Automotive and Galadari are the official distributors of OMODA & JAECOO, in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates respective, thus ensuring seamless market entry and premium customer experience. The brand's latest lineup, including the OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, and JAECOO J8, embodies sustainable performance, intelligent mobility, and futuristic automotive innovation.

With a global vision to lead the future of mobility, OMODA & JAECOO is dedicated to shaping an eco-friendly, tech-integrated, and customer-centric automotive experience.

OMODA & JAECOO are sub-brands designed to meet evolving global automotive demands. OMODA, a fashionable cross-border series, focuses on the new generation of LOHAS with future-driven aesthetics and cutting-edge technology. On the other hand, JAECOO, a fearless off-road series, caters to urban elites, breaking barriers in the global off-road market with refined styling and outstanding performance.

For more information, please visit https://omodajaecoouae.com.

