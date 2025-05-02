Dubai: KPMG has launched the Global Tech Innovator Competition 2025 to find the UAE’s top tech innovators set to disrupt the market. The highly competitive tournament invites selected startups to pitch tech-driven solutions that will transform customer service to a panel of industry leaders. UAE start-ups will have exclusive access to investors and global platforms, with the winner advancing to the global finals, where they will join finalists from 20+ countries.

Since its inception in 2021, the Global Tech Innovator competition has played a pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s positioning as a tech innovation hub, accelerating the region’s contribution to the global digital economy. Its aim has been to contribute to and support the continued growth of promising top tech innovators, giving them the opportunity to take their businesses to the next level. With the UAE topping GCC countries as a leading incubator for start-ups in the latter half of 2024, the presence of over 5600 startups registered across the country offers an excellent environment for the competition.

Anurag Bajpai, Partner at KPMG Lower Gulf, said, “We are committed to supporting emerging trendsetters in the tech sector and are excited to champion UAE tech innovators through our annual global competition, a platform that spotlights local talent. As the UAE continues to cement its standing as a leading technology hub within the region and globe, we are proud to play an active role in shaping the future of the digital economy.”

To be eligible, applicants should be registered in the UAE, actively operating for seven years or less (in their current form) and generating revenues between $1-15M or have raised at least $500k in equity. The applicant should be either a pure technology or a tech-enabled business and not majority owned by a large corporation.

The UAE’s tech ecosystem continues to thrive, driven by its attractive investment environment, low corporate income tax, flexible business policies, and innovation-led legislation.

