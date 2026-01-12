Amman: Royal Jordanian Airlines has achieved a new milestone after ranking second in on-time performance across the Middle East and Africa for 2025, with a performance rate exceeding 90%, according to a report issued by global aviation analytics firm Cirium, published in early 2026.

This ranking places Royal Jordanian among the top five airlines worldwide in one of the aviation industry’s most critical and influential performance indicators: on-time arrival performance.

The achievement reflects the strength and discipline of Royal Jordanian’s operational system, as well as its ability to maintain a high level of operational performance despite ongoing operational challenges and complex regional conditions.

Commenting on the achievement, Vice Chairman and CEO Samer Majali, stated that this progress is the result of integrated institutional efforts and the efficiency of Royal Jordanian’s workforce, who continue to deliver services to passengers with the highest levels of professionalism.

He added that maintaining this advanced performance level is a national responsibility, emphasizing Royal Jordanian’s continued commitment to investing in its people and enhancing operational performance in line with passengers’ expectations, while reinforcing Jordan’s position on the global aviation map.

The Cirium report is based on a comprehensive analysis of precise operational data collected over a 12-month period, covering hundreds of airlines worldwide, lending the ranking high credibility and reaffirming Royal Jordanian’s standing among the world’s leading international airlines.

About Royal Jordanian Airlines:

Royal Jordanian Airlines, Jordan’s national carrier, was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Amman. Operating a modern fleet that includes Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, Airbus A320neo, and Embraer E2 aircrafts, the airline connects Jordan and the Levant to the world. From its hub at Queen Alia International Airport, Royal Jordanian serves more than 55 destinations across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and North America, with access to nearly 900 destinations worldwide through its oneworld alliance. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and a seamless passenger experience, Royal Jordanian continues to expand and modernize its fleet to meet the evolving needs of travelers.

Media Contact:

Razan Al Jbarat, Corporate Communications Director

Email: razan.aljbarat@rj.com

Mobile: +962792000202